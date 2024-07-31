Swimlane Saves U.S. Gov. Agency $40M and Secures Major Fortune 50 Contract

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Swimlane announced two significant customer milestones: One of the largest United States federal government agencies has reported saving $40 million in staff hours over a five-year period with Swimlane as its core security automation platform, while Swimlane secured a new multi-million dollar, multi-year contract with a Fortune 50 company.

"AI-enhanced automation is becoming the centerpiece of modern security operations and Swimlane is in the eye of the storm," said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane. "These customer wins and the ROI realized by more than 40 Fortune 500 customers and 26 federal agencies further validates the criticality of running automation across the entire security organization. Our customers often realize more than 200% ROI in the first year alone."

Automation boosts efficiency to save federal agency $40M

An agency with a global workforce of more than 18,000 employees and contractors across 200 offices relies on Swimlane to orchestrate and automate its security operations (SecOps). As a foundational platform, Swimlane has improved the operational efficiency of SecOps and reduced the time and resources tied to the identification, prevention, detection, recovery, and reporting of security incidents across the entire agency.

Fortune 50 company selects Swimlane to transform SecOps

One of the largest and most-recognized companies in the U.S. has selected Swimlane Turbine to replace its legacy Splunk security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) install. Following an extensive proof-of-value (POV), Swimlane proved superior technical performance and a more attentive business partnership. This multi-year, multi-million dollar investment will help the company improve EDR alert triage, phishing and SIEM alert triage beyond what could be accomplished with bundled SIEM/SOAR alternatives.