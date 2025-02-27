Suprema Strengthens Market Leadership in India’s Security Industry

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Suprema has been named ‘Strategic Partner of the Year’ at the SmartTech Asia Innovation Awards 2025, held in Mumbai, India on 13th Feb.

The prestigious award, "Strategic Partner of the Year" highlights Suprema’s excellence in Innovation & Impact, Strategic Leadership, Industry Influence, and Sustainability & Ethics. With over 20 years of experience in biometric authentication, Suprema delivers advanced AI-driven, contactless, and facial authentication-based access control solutions, ensuring robust security, seamless people management, and enhanced user convenience. Suprema is the only brand that has won this award in its domain.

SmartTech Asia Innovation Awards 2025 is a leading event that showcases cutting-edge solutions in fields like AI, IoT, RFID, biometrics, digital payments, and smart card technologies. The SmartTech Asia Innovation Awards recognize groundbreaking technologies and visionary leaders that are significantly impacting and shaping the future of these industries. At this year’s event, 20 companies were recognized as award winners for their contributions.