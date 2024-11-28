Suprema Recognized as a ’Global Top 50 Security Company

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

A&S annually announces the top 50 security companies worldwide, ranking them based on revenue and profitability. Suprema has maintained its position on the list consistently since 2011.

The latest market research report, jointly published by the Security Industry Association (SIA), ASIS International, and Omdia, projects the global physical security market to grow from $51 billion in 2022 to $70 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The report segments the physical security market into five categories: video surveillance, access control, intrusion alarms, fire detection, and other equipment. Among these, video surveillance leads the market, followed by access control as the second-largest segment. Notably, North America dominates the access control market, while regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years.

Suprema provides access control security solutions to over 140 countries and has achieved the No. 1 market share in the biometric access control market within the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region. This year, the company further accelerated its growth in emerging markets, including Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, achieving remarkable milestones. Suprema’s global leadership is underpinned by over 20 years of technological expertise, delivering reliable and high-performing products and services. The company remains at the forefront of innovation, consistently developing solutions that align with the latest security trends, including AI and cloud technologies. Recently, Suprema launched the BioEntry W3, an AI-powered facial authentication device offering enhanced data security features. Additionally, Suprema has expanded the global reach of its CLUe, an open cloud integration service, further solidifying its market presence and achieving significant results.