Suprema Receives International Cloud Security and Data Protection Certification

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Suprema, a global leader of AI-based security solutions, has acquired the international standard cloud security system certification ’CSA STAR (Security, Trust, Assurance, Risk) Level 2’ issued by the CSA(Cloud Security Alliance), and renewed both the ISO/IEC 27001 (Information Security Management System) and ISO/IEC 27701 (Privacy Information Management System) certifications.

First, the ’CSA STAR’ certification, issued by the CSA, a global organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, is only available to companies that have obtained ISO/IEC 27001. It must meet the evaluation measured by a set of cloud security principles known as Cloud Control Matrix (CCM) version 4.

Suprema renewed both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 international standards last March, and through the additional acquisition of the ’CSA STAR’ certification, Suprema has demonstrated that its cloud security management capabilities meet international standards. Suprema CLUe is a cloud-based access authentication API service designed to streamline the integration of Suprema devices with third-party cloud platforms. It helps customers who need member and visitor management, as well as time and attendance management to easily adopt access control services. Suprema CLUe that upholds the global security standards, can now provide more reliable and secure services globally.

Meanwhile, Suprema has secured both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 international standards for all areas of service from the design and development stage of its products and services. Also, Suprema is expanding its investment in research for data security and privacy protection.