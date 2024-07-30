Suprema Launches CLUe:

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Suprema CLUe is built on a native cloud architecture, allowing devices to connect directly to the cloud via standard REST APIs. This eliminates the need for on-premise server adoption, significantly simplifying integration and reducing cost. With CLUe, businesses can easily and cost efficiently adopt Suprema’s advanced AI-powered biometric access control devices, which support a wide range of multi-credential methods, including facial authentication, fingerprint recognition, dynamic/static QR codes, and RFID cards. This ensures high level security and user convenience, allowing users to choose the most convenient and secure method.

CLUe is ideal for customers who need access control, visitor management, membership management, and multi-location management. Especially, CLUe stands out with its multi-location management capabilities through a web portal and mobile application. Administrators can effortlessly manage access control for various locations, anytime and anywhere, ensuring convenience and operational efficiency.

CLUe was first showcased in the Korean and Japanese markets in 2023, proving its reliability and effectiveness with successful deployments in various areas such as fitness centers, screen golf facilities, and shared offices across these regions. Now, CLUe is available to the customers worldwide. Suprema, a globally trusted security solution provider, is certified with CSA STAR Level 2 for cloud security, along with ISO 27001 and ISO 27701, ensuring the highest standards in data protection and cloud security.