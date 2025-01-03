Suprema AI Wins ’Best of Innovation’ Award at CES 2025

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Suprema AI, a specialized provider of on-device AI solutions based on video analysis, announced that it has won the Best of Innovation Award in the Embedded Technology category at CES 2025.

The CES Innovation Awards (Honoree) are presented to companies that showcase innovative products and technologies in the global IT and consumer electronics industries. Among them, products that receive the highest overall ratings in technology, design, and innovation are honored with the prestigious Best of Innovation Award.

Suprema AI’s award-winning Q-Vision Pro is the world’s first on-device AI module designed to predict and prevent financial crimes occurring around standalone devices like ATMs.

By combining AI-based facial recognition technology with behavior analysis, Q-Vision Pro can forecast potential financial crimes and block illegal transactions, safeguarding the assets of both customers and banks. Notably, it operates independently of a network, supporting up to 50,000 users while incorporating robust multi-layer data encryption to ensure secure functionality in standalone environments. The product is offered in two hardware form factors: an embedded type for new ATMs and an add-on type that can be easily installed on existing ATMs, providing customized solutions tailored to client needs.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with the Best of Innovation award at CES, the leading exhibition for IT technologies, as it validates our technological capabilities and global competitiveness,” said Bong-Seop Song, CEO of Suprema AI, “We will continue driving innovation in the global market with cutting-edge on-device AI technologies.”

The award-winning product will be showcased at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7 to 10 during CES 2025.

Suprema AI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suprema established in October 2021, is set to be absorbed and merged into Suprema through a simplified merger process, with the merger date on February 20, 2025.