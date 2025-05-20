Suprema Achieves EN 60839 Certification for High-Security Access Control

Suprema has achieved EN 60839-11-1:2013 Grade 3 certification, applicable to BioStar2 Access Control software and its access control hardware: door controllers, readers and peripherals. This certification is a prestigious European security standard recognized by the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission).

Achieving this certification not only confirms the reliability and quality of Suprema’s technology but also reflects the company’s commitment to meeting the highest global security standards. As threats grow more sophisticated and compliance expectations rise, it assures customers that Suprema solutions meet the rigorous demands of high-security projects across Europe and beyond.

The EN 60839 standard defines the functional and performance requirements for electronic access control systems used to protect buildings and secure areas. Grade 3 indicates a high level of security and resilience, suitable for medium to high-risk sites such as public venues, military facilities, and critical infrastructure.