Supercloud solution for bulletproof backup!

March 2024

backups are more than mere processes. They are part of the core strategy of companies. Having an efficient backup and recovery solution, that can adapt to changes in long-term market offerings, should be a top priority for IT decision makers.

Organizations must be prepared; they must keep their data resilient – ideally with a single solution that consolidates and simplifies the process. A cyberattack will happen, it is just a matter of time.

Backup technology withinf a modern, multi-cloud journey, is a dynamic field. Over the years, modern software, hardware and cloud services have reshaped backup and recovery, and with them, the still-relevant 3-2-1 approach has also evolved. From the backup software to storage repositories, enterprises should look out for solutions that enable compliance with the regulatory laws of targets’ geographies (e.g. , GDPR, DORA) to ensure data privacy and integrity, but also to meet key strategy goals of the companies: we desire business continuity, despite unwanted events like natural disasters or cyberattacks, or malign or accidental external actions.

Including a modern, distributed storage approach tailored for solid and adaptable long-term security, as part of your backup strategy, ensures that data loss is a thing of the past. Such solutions ensure cloud-scale fault-tolerance and resiliency, zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption, advanced cyber threat protection (e.g. ransomware), cost-control and optimization, all rolled into one solution. These are so-called Supercloud solutions, which enterprises should opt for to tackle an increase in complex security and reliability challenges in a heterogeneous, hybrid-multi-cloud world.

There are often reported cases of cloud services being offline, or else services that are compromised due to outages in data centres, which leads to situations where the backup in the cloud isn’t retrievable or is even lost. Even worse, when depending on single entities (i.g, single cloud providers), companies become entirely dependent not only on their availability but also on their decisions, like price changes, which can result in the impossibility of using them to test backup copies, or worse, when recovering from a disaster. Where is the benefit of maintaining backup copies that cannot be used when most needed?

Vawlt’s supercloud approach can tolerate its own failure: if Vawlt’s servers are down or compromised, all users’ data is still accessible at all times. Vawlt means business as usual, ensuring data is encrypted, signed, and scattered among several cloud providers (public and private) and/or on-prem solution. By tolerating the failure of any of these storage mediums, Vawlt adds resiliency to the backup strategy when used as a backup repository.

Vawlt also enables the adaptability of underlying cloud configurations. Customers can choose to replace one cloud for another without risking downtime, and in the most cost-effective way. The data stored in the cloud they are abandoning is not even required for the change.

In addition, it is possible to rebuild the original data by using only a subset of the data pieces. Even if any of the cloud providers are compromised or unavailable, data is still retrievable in its entirety. This fault-tolerant feature is a crucial factor and provides an additional layer of resiliency to the backup strategy in the cloud.

Vawlt’s solution includes features to protect both from cyber threats, like ransomware attacks, or (un)intentional deletion through immutability and continuous system snapshots, both available either for filesystem and object storage interfaces. Vawlt’s managing unit is the creation of virtual storage volumes. These are virtual containers where data is being stored. In all volumes, everything is configured according to the customer requirements - from the clouds, as well as the geographical locations where data is stored, the size of the volume to be provisioned, data retention times, and data protection-related configurations, etc.

Adding this layer of protection to a backup strategy is simple and totally frictionless. If a company is using a backup software like e.g. Veeam, it is as simple as creating a new backup job that replicates the backup for a Vawlt virtual storage service (i.g. Filesystem or S3-API) volume.

In a world where cyber threats are on the rise, enterprises should leave nothing to chance. With a supercloud solution done right, IT teams won’t be kept awake at night, and enterprises can focus on innovations and business growth.

