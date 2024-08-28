Sumo Logic Signs Collaboration Agreement with AWS

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sumo Logic announced that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA will focus on continued innovation to accelerate cybersecurity, application observability and automation fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) through Sumo Logic’s partner-first go-to-market motion). Specifically, service enhancements such as Sumo Logic’s SaaS Log Analytics Platform with Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Security Lake will drive industry-leading innovation in cloud security and observability, providing powerful visibility and transparency across all AWS environments.

Sumo Logic unifies and analyzes enterprise data, translating it into actionable insights through one AI-powered cloud-native log analytics platform. This single source of truth enables Dev, Sec and Ops teams to simplify complexity, collaborate efficiently and accelerate data-driven decisions that drive business value. Customers around the world rely on the Sumo Logic SaaS Log Analytics Platform to ensure application reliability, security, and protection against modern security threats, as well as gain insights into their cloud infrastructures.

“This strategic collaboration underscores Sumo Logic’s Partner First approach and investment in advancements that give clients the ability to harness the full potential of AI-driven analytics in cloud security and application observability,” said Quentin Rhoads-Herrera, Managing Director of Cybersecurity Managed Services & Platforms for Stratascale. “This collaboration amplifies Stratascale’s ability to deliver unparalleled insights and automation, ensuring that our clients can confidently navigate the complexities of modern IT landscapes. By integrating Sumo Logic’s advanced log analytics with AWS’s robust infrastructure, we are poised to provide next-generation solutions that not only enhance operational efficiency but fortify cybersecurity postures, driving transformative business outcomes.”

“We have been a long-time partner of Sumo Logic, working together to deliver world-class Cloud SIEM technology to help our customers speed up incident investigations by automatically triaging alerts and correlating threats through log analytics,” said Craig Stamm, CEO of Zyston. “It’s fantastic to see Sumo Logic continue to deepen its strategic collaboration with AWS as it helps strengthen the collective ecosystem of partnerships we have with leading cybersecurity organizations that enable Zyston to engage with their clients to build, manage and mature their cybersecurity programs.”

Sumo Logic and AWS power joint customers

As a leading electronic data interchange (EDI) provider that helps power retail supply chains worldwide, SPS Commerce has an expansive infrastructure to serve more than 120,000 customers. It consists of on-premises systems, cloud footprints in AWS and a wide range of custom applications and toolsets. From switches and routers to AWS logs, all the telemetry comes together in Sumo Logic to triage alerts and correlate threats across the company’s infrastructure.

This collaboration underscores the value of Sumo Logic and AWS in providing flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across industries.