Sumo Logic expands global footprint through AWS expansion in Seoul

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sumo Logic announced its expansion into South Korea through a new AWS Availability Zone in Seoul. This will enable organizations and existing customers in the region to fuel DevSecOps through log analytics. In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the new deployment will support the region’s data compliance requirements and customers’ growing need for data locality.

Supporting local data jurisdiction and regulations

Now, Sumo Logic can support customers with local data residency and other regional requirements in Korea to ensure compliance with emerging regulations such as the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) and the Cloud Infrastructure Act (CIA). Along with helping existing Korean customers, the Seoul presence adds to Sumo Logic’s already robust global presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Sumo Logic’s strategic partnership with AWS is a key driver of this expansion, combining the company’s advanced log analytics with AWS reliable and scalable cloud infrastructure to meet local compliance standards and enhance overall security and performance. Sumo Logic is leveraging AWS’ extensive network and capabilities alongside its own offerings to offer a seamless experience for its regional customers.

Fueling DevSecOps through the power of logs across South Korea

Sumo Logic helps make the digital world faster, reliable and more secure by unifying insights to ignite action through the power of logs. The company’s AI-powered SaaS Log Analytics Platform combined with its Flex Licensing model removes the economic and collaboration barriers by ingesting, storing and analyzing all security log events in the Sumo Logic SaaS Log Analytics Platform, so Dev, Sec and Ops teams have a single source of truth to monitor and secure their apps and infrastructure.