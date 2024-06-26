Sumo Logic Appoints John Visneski as Chief Information Security Officer and Lyndsey Filantres as Senior Vice President of Growth

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sumo Logic announced the appointment of John Visneski as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Lyndsey Filantres as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Growth. These leaders bring decades of experience in security and B2B technology. They join an accomplished executive team committed to enabling Dev, Sec and Ops teams to collaborate and solve the hardest questions facing digital companies, all powered by data-driven, actionable insights.

John Visneski joins Sumo Logic as its new CISO and brings more than 15 years of information security experience spanning multiple industries, including the federal government, entertainment and healthcare.

Visneski will lead security operations, engineering, governance risk management, compliance and data protection across the business. Most recently, he led Amazon’s subsidiary security and integration efforts following its acquisition of MGM Studios, where he served as CISO. With extensive experience in healthcare as CISO at Accolade and in building security and privacy programs at The Pokémon Company International, he has developed robust data privacy strategies and protected corporate IT systems, customer platforms, applications and products.

Lyndsey Filantres: SVP of Growth

Lyndsey Filantres brings more than two decades of marketing, brand management and product-led business development to her new role as the SVP of Growth at Sumo Logic. Filantres will lead the velocity growth strategy, and her team will focus on enhancing the ability of sales and marketing organizations to accelerate customer acquisition and expansion through effective go-to-market strategies. Filantres previously served as SVP of Marketing at Accolade, leading the demand, marketing operations, communications and brand functions. Her career spans key positions at GitHub, New Relic, Avalara and SAP Concur, showcasing her expertise in digital, growth, brand management and demand.

These new leadership appointments follow other recent key executive additions, including Liz Shulof as Chief Marketing Officer, Russell Rosa as Chief Revenue Officer, Paris Georgallis as Chief Customer Officer and Todd Hanna as Chief Legal Officer.

● Liz Shulof, Chief Marketing Officer: Shulof brings more than two decades of developing and managing strategic and marketing initiatives for B2B technology companies. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at BeyondTrust, Vice President at Greenough Communications, and a consultant with Accenture.

● Russell Rosa, Chief Revenue Officer: Rosa has more than 25 years of leadership in sales and cybersecurity, building collaborative, high-performing teams that drive customer success and achieve business goals. He previously served as Sumo Logic’s SVP of America Sales and, prior to Sumo Logic, held enterprise sales leadership roles at Cisco, Actifio, and VCE, a joint venture between VMware, Cisco and EMC.

● Paris Georgallis, Chief Customer Officer: Paris is a veteran technology executive with nearly 30 years of experience driving business through customer outcomes, experiences and growth. He most recently came from Sysdig and held leadership roles at AppDynamics, Citibank, Merck, Pepsi, Lumen, EMC and Moody’s RMS.

● Todd Hanna, Chief Legal Officer: Hanna has over two decades of experience leading, maturing and scaling legal organizations in B2B technology companies. He has held legal leadership roles at Akibia, VCE and Sovos Compliance and most recently served as Senior Operating Advisor and Legal Counsel at Francisco Partners Consulting.