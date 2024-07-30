Summer security alert: Protecting devices while working remotely

July 2024 by Michael Armer, Chief Information Security Officer, RingCentral

As the summer holidays begin, more employees are looking to take advantage of hybrid working practices, giving criminals an opportunity to exploit security loopholes. The comment from Michael Armer, Chief Information Security Officer, RingCentral, on the topic of cyber security this summer:

"Security breaches are occurring with increasing frequency. The seismic shift towards hybrid working has – unfortunately – given criminals an unprecedented opportunity to exploit security loopholes.

Our research showed that 54% of Brits planned to work in some capacity during their holidays last year. With this year’s summer holidays on the horizon, employees are more likely to connect to unsecured Wi-Fi networks, download unverified applications and engage in online activities that may expose their devices to malware and other cyber threats.

Companies must ensure that they take a proactive approach to safeguarding their digital assets in joint effort with their employees. Ahead of August, businesses that want to protect their company from a data breach, which could cost millions and erode customer trust and confidence, must ensure employees have up to date awareness training, are re-authenticating their identity before accessing applications and leveraging a virtual private network (VPN) to create a secure connection."