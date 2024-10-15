STULZ launches CyberAir Mini CW

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

STULZ has added a standard version of the cutting-edge CyberAir Mini CW precision server room air conditioning unit to its range of industry leading solutions. In response to increasing demand for quickly available cooling systems for small to medium-sized data centres, the standard version is available with a delivery time of just 14 days, offering customers decisive advantages in terms of delivery time and costs, without compromising on quality and range of potential applications.

The standard CyberAir Mini CW is a compact and efficient precision air conditioning system which is available in four sizes with capacities from 9 to 35 kW. It will deliver effective climate control in server rooms and telecommunication closets, and can be easily integrated into existing building management systems (BMS). Chilled water (CW) cooling technology ensures energy efficient temperature management and it is engineered for continuous 24/7 operation.

An ideal solution for businesses looking to protect sensitive IT infrastructure with precise temperature control and low operating costs, the CyberAir Mini’s compact design allows for flexible installation in confined spaces, while the use of modular components offers scalability to meet growing cooling needs and adaptation to individual requirements. Customers can order additional accessories such as bases, blinds or humidifiers directly from STULZ, which are then delivered ready to be mounted on-site by a technician.

All the proven mechanical, thermodynamic and electrical features and benefits of the established CyberAir Mini CW series have been retained in the new standard variant, ensuring that it maintains ideal climate conditions that extend equipment life and reduce downtime. Outstanding energy efficiency is enabled thanks to electronically commutated (EC) fans that are capable of operating at partial loads, with low noise and ease of maintenance. STULZ hasn’t forgotten the importance of user friendliness and its advanced E² control system with a touchscreen display enables intuitive operation and quick parameterisation.