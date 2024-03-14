Strength and Security of the Wiliot Ambient IoT Visibility Platform Recognized by Big 4 Firm and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Underscoring the strength of its financial, IT and data security controls, Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose ambient IoT Visibility Platform is enabling trillions of “things’’ to gain intelligence, today announced that the data security and governance robustness of its platform has recently been certified by two leading independent examiners.

First, Wiliot has now achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II reports, issued by independent auditors from a leading big 4 firm.

“Receiving both SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Reports is a watershed moment in our compliance journey,” Wiliot Chief Information Security Officer Alex Gryniuk said today. “The reports testify to the strength of our internal controls by examining the robustness of our financial reporting, security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy controls.”

The recognition by the big 4 firm comes at the same time as the company’s third year re-certification of its ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certifications by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Achieving these reports and re-certifications validates Wiliot’s multiyear and fundamental corporate commitment to data security, governance, and privacy. In addition, the reports further differentiate Wiliot as a security-focused market leader that can ease the compliance burden for customers requiring similar security assurances.

Regarding its ISO recertifications, Gryniuk said, “We are constantly working on improving our security maturity and business processes to bolster the protection of customer data and to achieve high standards of security controls. These re-certifications validate the success of our ongoing efforts to create a reliable, robust, and fully secure ambient IoT data platform for some of the world’s largest companies.”

The Wiliot Visibility Platform connects the digital and physical worlds using its Cloud Platform and IoT Pixels, which are stamp-sized, low-cost, battery-free Bluetooth devices that attach to any product, connecting it to the internet and embedding it with intelligence and awareness.

Data streamed from these IoT Pixels – location, temperature, humidity, and carbon footprint – are processed in the Wiliot Cloud, generating actionable insights and triggers that create more efficient, profitable, and sustainable supply chains.

Wiliot IoT Pixels represent the next generation of Radio Frequency Identifiers (RFID), an exponential step forward from legacy second-generation RFID. This third generation of RFID uses Bluetooth communication protocols that mitigate the need for manual, expensive, error prone hand-head scanning, or costly readers.

They contain the same data as in a bar code but transmit the location – plus temperature, humidity, carbon footprint, and more – in a secure end-to-end encrypted format that allows the identifiers to be deactivated at any time and prevents unauthorized access that might compromise privacy.

Furthermore, third-generation RFID’s use of Bluetooth protocols ultimately will extend into the home – directly connecting manufacturers with consumers given Bluetooth’s mass proliferation in the home environment.

Brands will have insight into the real-time usage of products by consumers, who can activate subscriptions for auto-replenishment as supplies dwindle. This CPG subscription paradigm will unlock new revenue streams for brands and new levels of convenience for consumers.

Wiliot is currently working with many of the world’s largest companies across retail, logistics, apparel, CPG, and pharmaceuticals.