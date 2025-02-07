Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Stravito Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Stravito announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation as it continues adhering to the highest standards for information security.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

Stravito has now achieved both ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 compliance. The newly acquired SOC 2 Type II attestation is particularly important to U.S. customers where it has become a de facto requirement for enterprise software providers. This alignment with U.S. compliance expectations supports Stravito’s growth in the region.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 