StorONE Welcomes Sales Powerhouse Zion Gabai as VP of International Sales

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

StorONE announced that Zion Gabai has joined the organization as Vice President and General Manager of International Sales. Gabai most recently was Senior Director for Western and Central Eastern Europe for Dell EMC and also served as Senior Manager for the strategic solutions group for NetApp. For over 25 years, Gabai has been successfully building, developing and leading multinational sales and pre-sales teams, focusing on high performance organizations.