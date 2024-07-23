StorONE and Accessium Group Enhance Healthcare Data Management with High Capacity, High Performance, and HIPAA-Compliant Storage Solutions

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

StorONE, the vendor providing all enterprise storage use cases on ONE Storage Platform, and Accessium Group, a healthcare consulting firm specializing in IT services, y announced their collaboration to deliver high capacity, high performance, HIPAA-compliant storage solutions to the healthcare market. This partnership has successfully enhanced data management capabilities in critical medical fields such as radiology, cardiology, pathology, neurology, and ophthalmology.

Accessium’s comprehensive healthcare consulting services—ranging from onsite support and outsourced solutions to assessments, audits, cybersecurity, and remote assistance—are now empowered by StorONE’s state-of-the-art storage technology. Together, they provide healthcare providers with efficient, secure, and scalable data storage solutions that comply with HIPAA regulations, ensuring the highest standards of patient data protection.

StorONE’s high-performance storage solutions, powered by cutting-edge technologies like NVMe and advanced tiering algorithms, ensure lightning-fast access to medical images, reducing retrieval times, enhancing data access speeds, and minimizing latency issues. These improvements are critical for timely diagnostics and treatment.

Additionally, StorONE has reinforced its support for HIPAA with the latest version of its S1 software. This version offers an enhanced set of security features that act as the last line of defense in the event of a cyberattack in a healthcare setting. Key features include:

• Auto-Tiering, dynamically transferring sensitive data for optimal utilization

• Lockable and Immutable Snapshots that ensure the integrity and consistency of data, helping healthcare organizations meet regulatory requirements for data retention and protection

• Ransomware and Rapid Recovery, providing well-defined procedures and tools to detect, respond to, and recover from ransomware attacks

• Multi-Admin Approval: Ensures multiple admins and consensus decision-making to prevent unauthorized access, with data security managed at the storage layer

• Anomaly Detection and Audit Logs: Identifies security threats, system malfunctions, and other irregularities, essential for robust cybersecurity

The successful collaboration between StorONE and Accessium represents a significant advancement in healthcare data management, providing organizations with the tools they need to handle large volumes of sensitive medical data efficiently and securely. The focus on high capacity, high performance, and HIPAA-compliant storage solutions ensures that healthcare providers can deliver superior patient care while maintaining robust data integrity and security.