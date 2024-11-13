StorMagic from Technology Live! Paris 2024 to Technology Live! London 2024: VMware vSphere Alternative

November 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

In Paris last May 2024, StorMagic performed a great session, and one of the key messages was about being an alternative to VMware vSphere while solving the Edge Data challenges. Plus, being less expensive.

In June 2024, StorMagic introduced StorMagic SvHCI, a full-stack HCI (Hyperconverged Infrastructure) software solution designed for the enterprise edge, Remote and Branch offices (ROBOs) and SMBs (Small and Midsize Business). SvHCI was built on StorMagic’s proven SvSAN software (introduced in 2009, with 50, 000+ global installations), and includes a hypervisor, virtualized networking and shared storage for active-active synchronous mirroring between two servers. SvHCI can be deployed on a single server, or on two servers to enable high availability and eliminate downtime.

StorMagic is now on the cusp of introducing SvHCI version two. 14th November 2024 is set to be interesting at Technology Live! London, the well-known Storage event founded and hosted by A3 Communications Team.

London delegates, journalists, influencers, bloggers, will receive an embargoed pre-briefing of the next version of SvHCI, which includes major feature enhancements, and will be publicly announced in early December 2024.

Global Security Mag Team will attend the show and will keep you posted.