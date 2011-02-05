stc and Nozomi Networks Team to Deliver Advanced Cyber Security Solutions to OT & IoT Environments across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Nozomi Networks Inc. and stc, the largest digital enabler in MEA, announced that they have partnered to address the growing demand for security services and solutions designed to holistically address IoT and OT cybersecurity requirements for customers in industrial automation, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety systems, smart cities, utilities and building management systems (BMS) industries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. stc Group will offer Nozomi Networks’ advanced solutions for OT/IoT cyber resiliency and real-time network monitoring and visibility.

Nozomi Networks solutions are available through stc for clients who need deep insight into their industrial networks. With Nozomi Networks, they gain asset discovery, network visualization, vulnerability assessment, risk monitoring and threat detection in a single solution. The technology accelerates security and simplifies IT/OT convergence by delivering actionable intelligence to the business and operational decision makers.

Recognized as the market leader in OT and IoT security, Nozomi Networks is valued for superior operational visibility, advanced OT and IoT threat detection and strength across deployments. Nozomi Networks solutions support more than 57 million devices in thousands of installations across energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities, building automation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. Recently, Nozomi Networks products are deployable onsite and in the cloud and span IT, OT and IoT to automate the hard work of inventorying, visualizing and monitoring industrial control networks through the innovative use of artificial intelligence. Use cases stretch beyond cybersecurity, and include trouble shooting, asset management and predictive maintenance.