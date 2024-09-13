SquareX, Awarded Rising Star Category in CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards 2024

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SquareX has been named a winner of the prestigious Rising Star category in CybersecAsia Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 Awards, due to its outstanding achievements in its innovative browser security solutions.

For the past 5 years, this award has been honouring cybersecurity organizations that are making a significant impact and delivering ground breaking solutions to help enterprises in the region to defend against cyberthreats.

Held at Network Hub @ Guoco Midtown, this highly sought after event was attended by more than 70 cybersecurity industry veterans, regional CISOs and cybersecurity practitioners who witnessed and recognized winners across more than 20 award categories.

“Ever since web browsers became the de facto interface for the Internet, they have also provided the biggest attack surface for bad actors,” said Victor Ng, Editor-in-Chief of CybersecAsia. “As Asia Pacific becomes a more connected and digital economy, the cyber risks posed by browsers have loomed larger. That’s why we need real-time browser-native detection and response solutions, and SquareX – launched in 2023 out of Singapore – is a Rising Star providing such solutions to mitigate the risks from web-based threats.”

SquareX is privileged to receive this accolade from CybersecAsia as it validates the company’s exceptional performance in mitigating web-based threats, and solidifies its leadership position in the browser security space. The remain committed to safeguarding enterprises and their employees.