Spark Partners with Global Leader Ipsotek to Launch Advanced AI Computer Vision Solutions in New Zealand

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Ipsotek, an Eviden company has announced that Spark New Zealand, the country’s largest telecommunications and digital services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Ipsotek and launched Spark AI Vision – an advanced AI Computer Vision platform designed to transform workplace safety, retail intelligence, and security operations across New Zealand businesses.

This partnership combines Spark’s digital infrastructure expertise with Ipsotek’s more than twenty years of AI Computer Vision experience, bringing enterprise-grade video analytics capabilities to New Zealand organisations. Ipsotek’s proven track record includes successful deployments of more than eight hundred projects across 44 countries.

Early adoption of Spark AI Vision has shown promising results:

“At United Industries, we are working towards safety solutions that not only protect our workforce but have the potential to revolutionise the entire NZ construction industry. By partnering with Spark, we are working to utilise their AI Vision Health & Safety solutions with our existing CCTV cameras in high-risk areas of our steel operations. Our commitment to industry-led innovation is paving the way for smarter, safer workplaces across New Zealand." Ben Hammond, Group Health and Safety Manager, United Industries Limited.

Chris Bishop, Head of APAC at Ipsotek, commented: “Our collaboration with Spark brings together our global expertise in AI-powered Computer Vision video analytics with Spark’s deep understanding of the New Zealand market. This partnership will accelerate the adoption of smart video analytics across various sectors, driving operational efficiency and innovation.”

Ipsotek’s AI Computer Vision solutions leverage advanced AI and Scenario-based Rules to analyse IP video streams in real-time, providing actionable insights while adhering to strict privacy and security standards. Spark AI Vision can be deployed with existing IP camera infrastructure, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to enhance their operations.

The launch of Spark AI Vision aligns with Spark’s broader strategy of providing solutions that combine connectivity, edge compute, and AI capabilities to solve complex business challenges. The solution is available for New Zealand businesses, with flexible deployment options.