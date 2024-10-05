Sophos is a Recognized a Leader in European Managed Detection and Response Services by IDC MarketScape

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced it is a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: European Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services in 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # EUR151172124, September 2024), which evaluates the product offerings and business strategies of MDR vendors. Sophos is also named a Leader in three worldwide IDC MarketScape 2024 reports: the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment*, the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment**, and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) 2024 Vendor Assessment***.

We believe as a Leader in all four reports, Sophos is cementing its commitment to understanding and meeting the needs of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) with an expansive portfolio of world-class products and managed security services that interoperate and are compatible with virtually any environment or tech stack.

With more than 23,000 MDR customers worldwide, including over 5,000 in Europe, Sophos is one of the biggest players on the market in terms of customer base. Insights and learnings from this large customer base feeds into a knowledge bank of real-time intelligence that benefits all customers by enabling the company’s team of cybersecurity and threat intelligence experts, to monitor, investigate and respond to threats 24/7.

According to the IDC MarketScape for WW MDR Services, “Sophos MDR has expanded its detection capabilities beyond their Sophos products. Data is collected from third party alert sources across multiple domains, which include but are not limited to endpoint, firewall, cloud, and identity.”

With more than two-thirds of Sophos’ MDR customer base being organizations with up to 250 employees, and almost a fifth in the 250 to 999 employee segment, Sophos has built a very strong position in the midmarket.

“With decades of experience and knowledge, Sophos has considerable expertise when it comes to how cyberattacks impact and unfold across enterprise infrastructure. Sophos has put significant emphasis on building teams of highly experienced and skilled security analysts and built its MDR business on the back of a strong technology platform,” said Richard Thurston, research manager, European Security Services, IDC. “Where organizations are seeking an MDR provider with deep security expertise and a human-led service that engages with them from the outset until an incident has been resolved, Sophos represents a compelling option.”

Sophos’ portfolio of managed security services and solutions – including Sophos MDR, Sophos Intercept X, Sophos XDR, and Sophos Firewall – are part of the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem where they share real-time threat intelligence for faster and more contextual and synchronized protection, detection and response. They’re powered by Sophos X-Ops threat intelligence, a cross-operational task force of more than 500 security experts within SophosLabs, Sophos SecOps and SophosAI. Solutions are easily managed in the cloud-native Sophos Central platform, where users can oversee installations, respond to alerts and track licenses and upcoming renewal dates via a single, intuitive interface