Smart toothbrushes and other IoT devices increasingly used to launch cyberattacks – contribution from NETSCOUT

February 2024 by NETSCOUT

According to a report by Swiss newspaper Aargauer Zeitung*, cybercriminals have infected three million smart toothbrushes with malware to carry out a massive DDoS attack. The compromised toothbrushes were transformed into malicious botnets, taking an unnamed Swiss company offline for several hours and causing widespread disruption, costing the firm millions of euros in damages.

This continues the recent trend of a significant growth in malicious

botnets. NETSCOUT’s ASERT Threat Intelligence Team has identified** a

sudden increase in device activity since the end of last year. These

elevated levels of activity signal a new weaponisation of the cloud

against the global internet, representing the beginning of a threatening

new wave of cybercrime.

Christopher Conrad, senior threat intelligence analyst at NETSCOUT,

outlines the current state of Internet of Things (IoT) security and how

more must be done to ensure IoT devices are secure:

“Our increasingly interconnected world has seen a rapid surge in the

number of IoT devices used in business and public services. These

devices often have poor security, so cybercriminals can easily

compromise them with botnet malware and use them to remotely launch a

range of cyberattacks including DDoS attacks.

“According to NETSCOUT’s latest DDoS Threat Intelligence Report***,

nearly 8 million DDoS attacks were launched during the first half of

2023 – a 30.5 per cent increase compared to 1H 2022. Among these

attacks, adversaries are predominantly deploying IoT botnets to target

enterprises and other types of endpoint networks, but also state and

local governments. Without better IoT security, we will see this threat

landscape continue to expand and disrupt services.

“While some IoT vendors are putting thought towards security, most are

not unless they are forced to via regulations that gate markets based on

compliance. Ultimately, IoT devices are designed for convenience, cost

effectiveness and profit, and several vendors put that ahead of

security. It’s often left to the end user to bolt on instead of being

baked in. You still see several major vendors use built-in backdoors,

hard coded credentials, or rely on the end user to change a password

instead of forcing it at first setup. To top that all off, several IoT

devices do not auto update, so old vulnerabilities stay in place for

longer than they should. Having limited built-in security, makes them

vulnerable to attacks like botnet recruitment.”