SlashNext launches Project Phantom

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SlashNext announced the launch of Project Phantom, zero-trust stealth mode browsers utilized by the company’s messaging security platform, designed to see through obfuscation techniques commonly used by threat actors, and deliver enhanced protection against phishing and malware for all customers.

No technology is free of unintended consequences, as the cybersecurity community knows all too well. In recent years, well-intentioned companies offering free services such as CAPTCHA solutions and content delivery networks have inadvertently become tools that aid threat actors. For example, Cloudflare’s Turnstile Services and similar CAPTCHA solutions, which are designed to improve user experience and verify human interactions, are commonly exploited as obfuscation techniques. CAPTCHAs are used to block crawlers employed by security services from accessing and analyzing phishing sites.

With Zero-Trust Stealth Mode Browsers, SlashNext can bypass obfuscation techniques employed by CAPTCHA services from Cloudflare, Google, and others. Additionally, these browsers uniquely uncover advanced threats hosted on trusted services like SharePoint, Google, Microsoft, and Adobe—constituting 50% of the threats SlashNext detects daily.

Leveraging SlashNext’s Proactive AI, SlashNext detonates over 200 million URLs per day from various sources, such as newly registered domains, spam traps, ad networks, and customers. By applying cutting-edge techniques like computer vision, NLP, DOM inspection, and nested link analysis, SlashNext preemptively detects over 800,000 new URL threats daily. This combined approach enables SlashNext to identify 99.99% of URL-based threats with near-zero false positives, offering a critical 48-hour detection advantage over conventional methods.

Cybersecurity professionals are invited to observe the results first-hand of SlashNext’s Project Phantom browsers as they secure users’ email and browsers from phishing URLs. The URL scanning tool can also be a powerful analysis tool for security analysts and researchers alike.