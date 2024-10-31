Silobreaker named as a G-Cloud 14 supplier

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

The G-Cloud 14 framework supports the UK public sector by enabling government bodies to procure cloud computing services with ease, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. As the latest version, G-Cloud 14 replaces G-Cloud 13 in the UK’s digital marketplace for public sector IT services.

Silobreaker’s inclusion on Lot 2 (Cloud Software) allows public sector organisations to access its robust threat intelligence capabilities for cyber and physical security, risk intelligence and defence applications. Government agencies around the world rely on Silobreaker to gain the insights they need to analyse, assess and respond to emerging risks, in real-time.

Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services, and in 2019/20, helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.