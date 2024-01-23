Silobreaker integrates with DarkOwl

Rechercher
January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Silobreaker is thrilled to announce an integration with top-tier darknet data provider, DarkOwl for credential monitoring. The DarkOwl Credential Monitoring solution continuously checks for exposed credentials in darknet and darknet-adjacent sites, providing Silobreaker customers with detailed alerting and analytics within a single platform.

Credential exposure can lead to significant reputational damage and financial losses, meaning that swift detection and response is crucial to minimising the risks of credential misuse. Silobreaker’s credential monitoring product focuses on customers’ email domains, and checks deep and dark web sources, paste sites, data dumps and shared username/password lists on platforms like Telegram and Discord for exposure.

Upon discovery, intelligence on leaked credentials is automatically available on the Silobreaker platform, including details on when and where exposure took place, and whether passwords are included. If passwords are found, Silobreaker provides valuable insights into their composition, offering organisations visibility into whether the identified passwords align with their established password policies.

The addition of DarkOwl’s credential monitoring capabilities into Silobreaker provides organisations with an even broader, more comprehensive view of potential threats. This enables businesses to identify risks at scale before they escalate into critical incidents. It also drives better decision-making to prioritise resources most effectively and mitigate risk.


