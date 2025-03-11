Silobreaker has announced a new partnership with ThreatFabric

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Silobreaker has announced a new partnership with ThreatFabric, a specialist in Mobile Threat Intelligence and Fraud Prevention. This latest collaboration further advances Silobreaker’s data integration programme, equipping organisations with even deeper intelli gence to counter evolving cyber threats and fraud risks.

The partnership will give Silobreaker customers access to ThreatFabric’s advanced mobile threat intelligence research, offering actionable intelligence on mobile malware, emerging mobile tactics, actors and campaigns and digital fraud schemes.

ThreatFabric has rapidly built a reputation around their brand-centric threat intelligence, protecting financial services organisations and their customers globally. By combining this with Silobreaker’s powerful analytics and broader threat intelligence capabilities, users can contextualise threats and identify patterns between mobile channels and the internet at large.