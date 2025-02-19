ShadowHQ launched ShadowHQ Notify

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

ShadowHQ announced the launch of ShadowHQ Notify, a powerful new feature designed to send mass notifications during a cyber crisis. Available now as part of the ShadowHQ platform, ShadowHQ Notify enables organizations to coordinate real-time crisis response with mass notifications, ensuring rapid and effective communication with customers, employees, and partners through SMS, automated voice and email.

In a crisis, effective communication is crucial for clarity, coordination, and a fast response. Organizations must keep key stakeholders informed in real-time to minimize damages, reduce downtime, and accelerate recovery. However, many businesses rely on multiple, disconnected tools—such as collaboration, messaging and conferencing applications, and other crisis communication platforms—creating gaps in coordination and potential vulnerabilities to cyber threats.

ShadowHQ Notify addresses these challenges by providing a fully out-of-band and secure mass notifications solution that integrates seamlessly with broader incident management workflows in the ShadowHQ platform. Unlike traditional tools, ShadowHQ Notify ensures that all communications remain protected from threat actor eavesdropping or sabotage, giving incident response teams confidence in their crisis coordination efforts.

Key features and benefits of ShadowHQ Notify include:

• Mass Notifications Deployment — Send real-time multi-channel notifications via email, SMS, and automated voice messages to specific individuals or groups, including customers, employees, executives, vendors, partners and more.

• Predefined Notification Templates — Prepare message templates in advance to accelerate response time.

• Call Tree Integration — Bring mass notifications and call trees together for streamlined and up-to-date crisis coordination.

• Fully Integrated Crisis Response — Ensure seamless coordination with centralized file storage, automated response playbooks, task assignments and incident debriefs—all within the ShadowHQ platform.

ShadowHQ Notify is built to help organizations replace multiple standalone tools and manual call trees, consolidating cyber crisis management into an end-to-end, cost-effective platform. By eliminating the dependency on additional and static mass notifications tools, organizations can significantly reduce response time in cyber incidents, leading to faster recovery and minimized damages.