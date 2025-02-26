ServiceNow announced the acquisition of the Quality 360 solution from Advania
ServiceNow announced the acquisition of the Quality 360 solution
from Advania to enhance its strength in the manufacturing industry. Natively built on
ServiceNow, Quality 360 will accelerate quality management functionality within the
ServiceNow Manufacturing Commercial Operations (MCO) solution and empower
manufacturers with proactive, data-driven insights to address end-to-end quality issues,
ultimately helping to minimize operational costs and reputational risks.
Quality issues in the manufacturing industry are a significant concern and can represent costs as
high as 15-20% of sales revenue, according to the American Society for Quality. Originally built
by Advania on the ServiceNow platform, Quality 360 allows manufacturers to proactively identify
and resolve quality issues across all stages of production and service delivery, from source
identification to containment, corrective action, and resolution. The acquisition aligns with
ServiceNow’s vision to help manufacturers streamline commercial operations, diversify revenue
streams, and manage complex partner ecosystems—including OEMs, resellers, and dealers—
with real-time visibility.
Quality 360 delivers AI-powered root cause analysis, automated issue detection, and structured
resolution frameworks. With a centralized Quality Workspace, standardized playbooks, and real
time communication tools, manufacturers gain a seamless, end-to-end solution to uphold
product integrity and customer satisfaction.
With this acquisition, ServiceNow continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in
manufacturing transformation. This latest investment builds on our strong focus on co-innovation,
including manufacturing-centric initiatives such as our collaboration with Siemens on industrial
cybersecurity and AI-driven automation, as well as the acquisition of the 4Industry solution from
Plat4Mation to drive digital transformation across industrial ecosystems. At the same time,
broader partnerships with companies like Visa and Genesys demonstrate how ServiceNow is
co-innovating across industries to enhance workflow automation and customer experiences. By
fostering a trusted network of partners and customers, ServiceNow accelerates time to value,
drives industry-wide innovation, and delivers future-proof solutions across the entire platform.