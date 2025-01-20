ServiceNow announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Cuein

January 2025 by Marc Jacob

ServiceNow announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Cuein, a specialize in AI native conversation data analysis and insights. Cuein will help advance the effectiveness of ServiceNow AI Agents by enhancing their ability to understand, process, and transform data from siloed customer interactions across different channels and systems into a comprehensive analysis with actionable insights. This acquisition continues to fuel ServiceNow’s roadmap in agentic AI and reinforces its role as the AI platform for business transformation.

Customers engage with brands through various channels – chatbots, email, phone, and in‑person – resulting in numerous conversations. However, companies often struggle to understand what actions were taken to resolve issues, leading to lack of organizational knowledge and slow service experiences. The ability of generative AI and autonomous AI agents to efficiently process vast amounts of both structured and unstructured data, identifying what customers want and which actions to take to resolve their problems, will enhance decision‑making and make for more seamless customer experiences. In fact, Gartner® predicts that “By 2028, 30% of Fortune 500 companies will offer service only through a single, AI‑enabled channel that allows communication through text, image, and sound.”1 Cuein accelerates this shift by bridging fragmented conversations, interpreting them in context, and enabling AI agents to act intelligently across systems to drive productivity and innovation.

ServiceNow’s Workflow Data Fabric harnesses data from all corners of the enterprise, creating a unified, intelligent layer of insights that powers productivity and more informed decision‑making. Cuein’s AI native conversation insights complement this by carefully analyzing every customer interaction from any input source—whether with a bot or a human—and transforming them into actionable insights. With a comprehensive, integrated data approach, ServiceNow helps ensure that every piece of data works in concert to accelerate business outcomes, enabling organizations to deliver exceptional service at scale.

Cuein’s ability to dynamically measure conversations between humans and between AI agents and adapt in real‑time creates a continuous feedback loop that allows organizations to proactively address customer dissatisfaction and improve experiences at scale. Companies no longer have to wait for separate intent or impact analyses after customer interactions; rather, by leveraging Cuein’s inferred Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores for each exchange, they receive real‑time results from AI Agents’ actions. These capabilities will ultimately enable ServiceNow AI Agents to break down complex data and tasks more effectively, with immediate learnings applied across multiple AI agents to meet evolving customer needs.

Cuein was co‑founded in 2021 by Mayukh Bhaowal and Vignesh Ganapathy. The company is headquartered in Belmont, California, and is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, and Webb Investment Network.

ServiceNow expects to close the acquisition of Cuein in Q12025. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.