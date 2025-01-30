Seraphic Security Announces $29 Million Series A
January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag
Seraphic Security announced that it has secured a $29 million Series A funding round led by GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), with participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and existing investors Planven, Cota Capital and Storm Ventures. This milestone will enable the organization to accelerate its product roadmap and market expansion in North America and EMEA.
On the heels of significant growth with a 300% ARR increase YoY, Seraphic has emerged as an enterprise browser security leader with increasing adoption by Fortune 500 enterprises. This momentum stems from Seraphic’s breakthrough approach to browser security: creating a patented abstraction layer that effectively monitors, randomizes and secures the browser.