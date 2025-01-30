Seraphic Security Announces $29 Million Series A

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Seraphic Security announced that it has secured a $29 million Series A funding round led by GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), with participation from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund and existing investors Planven, Cota Capital and Storm Ventures. This milestone will enable the organization to accelerate its product roadmap and market expansion in North America and EMEA.