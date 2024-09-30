September 2025

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

2 - 4 September - Las Vegas (USA)

Commercial UAV Expo Americas

September 2: Pre-Conference, Demos & Workshops

September 3-4: Conference Programming & Exhibits

Commercial UAV Expo is the world’s leading trade show and conference focusing on the integration and operation of commercial UAS with more exhibitors than any other commercial drone event. Industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications. Use code SAVE100 for a $100 discount and/or FREE expo admission. 4,000 attendees from 75 nations.

Venue: Caesars Forum

Address: 3911 S Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Hashtag: #expouav

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/expouav

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/commercial-uav-expo/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7icpuL1164DCLrZMjV7k6A

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/

2 - 4 September - São Paulo (Brasil)

ISC Brasil

www.iscbrasil.com.br

7 - 10 September - Muscat (Sultanat d’Oman)

COMEX

http://comex.om

10 – 11 September - Washington DC (USA)

Identity Week America

Place: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

www.terrapinn.com/exhibition/identity-week-america/index.stm

16 - 17 September (Paris)

FRANSEC

https://france.cyberseries.io/