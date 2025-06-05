Sentrycs Recognized as a Global Leader in UAS Communication Disruption by Frost & Sullivan

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Sentrycs has been named one of the top global innovators and growth leaders in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar: UAS Communication Disruptors, 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights Sentrycs’ position at the forefront of the counter-drone industry and reflects its rapid growth, continuous innovation, and field-proven capabilities.

Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar identifies the world’s most impactful companies disrupting drone communications, benchmarking them based on their innovation strategies, growth performance, and ability to deliver real-world results. Sentrycs stood out in both Innovation and Growth indices for its unique approach to drone threat mitigation, robust global traction, and next-generation technology.

According to the report, Sentrycs’ advanced counter-drone solution leverages Protocol Manipulation (often referred to as Cyber over RF) to detect, track, identify, and neutralize unauthorized Group 1 and Group 2 drones, including coordinated swarms and elusive DIY drones that evade traditional detection. Its technology enables authorities to mitigate threats with minimal collateral damage using features such as Smart Disconnect and safe, pre-programmed landings. The launch of Sentrycs HORIZON in early 2025 further strengthened the company’s capabilities, introducing an AI-powered functionality that continuously analyzes the radio-frequency environment and adapts to unknown signals in real-time without relying on pre-existing libraries.

In addition to technological innovation, the company has demonstrated outstanding business performance, quadrupling its size in 2024 and securing major deals across 6 continents. Its recent deployments include the protection of military bases, national defense projects, and law enforcement operations, with an increasing footprint in over 20 countries worldwide.

“Sentrycs is one of the top companies in the counter-UAS space, firmly establishing itself as one of the pioneers for its cyber-RF capabilities” noted Tobias Folatelli, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. Folatelli further emphasized that Sentrycs is well-positioned for continued growth, with further expansion opportunities in emerging markets across Latin America and Asia, as well as in commercial and urban security applications. Its strategic partnerships with major defense contractors and ability to integrate with existing infrastructures further strengthen its position in the evolving counter-UAS ecosystem.