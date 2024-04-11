SentinelOne recognised on first-ever CRN AI 100 list

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that it has been named to the 2024 AI 100, a list compiled by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, that spotlights vendors at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution with offerings in cloud, data centre and edge, software, analytics, and cybersecurity. SentinelOne was recognised in the AI for Cybersecurity category for its commitment to innovation and empowering the IT channel to build out ground-breaking AI tech stacks and create the cutting-edge AI-based solutions customers need.

“We are thrilled to honour the technology vendors on the 2024 AI 100 list for their commitment to advancing artificial intelligence solutions in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each company on the list earned its spot because of their dedication to helping channel partners build innovative AI solutions that transform customers and empower success. We look forward to seeing how they contribute to AI excellence in the channel going forward.”

Selected by a panel of CRN editors, SentinelOne was called out for the strength of its AI solutions, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.