SentinelOne recognised as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

More than 180 users provided reviews of Singularity Cloud-Security, and 98 percent said they would recommend the solution to protect cloud-native infrastructure and applications from modern threats, and 99 percent rated the solution four stars or better.2

“There’s a lot of noise in the market when it comes to Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), but we believe customers have made it loud and clear that when it comes to protecting their cloud-native environments against the increasing number of advanced attacks they face, SentinelOne provides comprehensive, innovative defense,” said Ely Kahn, Vice President, Product Management, Cloud Security, AI/ML and Core Platform, SentinelOne.

Protecting the Cloud from build time to run time

With Singularity Cloud Security, SentinelOne provides a comprehensive CNAPP that combines posture and risk analysis with real-time threat protection and data security to deliver visibility and mitigation capabilities in a single cloud security platform and block attacks.

What customers are saying

"I can confidently say it’s a game changer for securing our cloud native applications. The platform’s intuitive interface and robust features make it easy to manage," said an IT Manager for an IT Services Company.

An IT Security & Risk Management Associate at an IT Services company, agrees. "Their ease of understanding of all features and simple UI is really great when compared to other technologies. It leaves a superb impression on clients. The usage of this technology has led to fewer incidents making it clear that SentinelOne is a leader in its section."

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition comes on the heels of SentinelOne being positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms for a second consecutive year and achieving a perfect score in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise. SentinelOne was also named a CRN 2024 Product of the Year.

[1] Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms, By Peer Contributors, 27 December 2024

2 Based on 188 reviews submitted in Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms market on Gartner Peer Insights as of 31 October 2024