SentinelOne receives Pax8 MVP and Global Partner’s Choice Awards

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Pax8 has announced the winners of its second-annual 2024 Beyond Awards, and SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, was recognised as both an MVP and Global Partner’s Choice. The awards, which honour partners and vendors that are driving cloud adoption and providing advanced solutions that empower businesses worldwide, were presented during Beyond 2024, a sold-out event that provided Pax8 partners with three days of education, innovation, and community collaboration.

Awards were presented to vendors in North America, EMEA and APAC regions, and SentinelOne was recognised with the Global Partner’s Choice Award and MVP Vendor, APAC Award.

Strategic partners since 2019, SentinelOne and Pax8 have a well-established and proven model for enabling service providers and together, have deployed over one million licenses at enterprises of all sizes. SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity™ Platform is easy to deploy across multiple sites, and its market-leading autonomous capabilities eliminate the need for manual threat detection and hunting, enabling a partner like Pax8 to build services and serve more customers more effectively.