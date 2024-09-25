SentinelOne honours cybersecurity innovation at 2024 EMEA PartnerOne Conference Awards
September 2024 by Marc Jacob
SentinelOne announced the winners of the 2024 EMEA PartnerOne Awards, recognising outstanding contributions to innovation in security solutions among its partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The awards were presented during the company’s annual PartnerOne conference, where more than 200 strategic partners from the region gathered to celebrate the success they are helping to drive in enterprise security in partnership with SentinelOne.
The 2024 EMEA PartnerOne Award Winners include:
• 2024 EMEA Distributor Of The Year - Exclusive Networks UKI
• 2024 EMEA Champion Award - Mark Sobol (SVA)
• 2024 Momentum Award - Sorint Sec
• 2024 Technical Star Award - Adeo
• 2024 Rising Star Award - LogSearch
• 2024 EMEA MSSP Partner of the Year - UMB AG
• 2024 IR Partner of the Year - Cirosec
• 2024 EMEA Partner of the Year - Softcat