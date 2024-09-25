SentinelOne honours cybersecurity innovation at 2024 EMEA PartnerOne Conference Awards

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the winners of the 2024 EMEA PartnerOne Awards, recognising outstanding contributions to innovation in security solutions among its partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The awards were presented during the company’s annual PartnerOne conference, where more than 200 strategic partners from the region gathered to celebrate the success they are helping to drive in enterprise security in partnership with SentinelOne.