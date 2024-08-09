SentinelOne has launched a new programme

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has launched a new programme uniquely designed to overcome them at Black Hat 2024. Featuring a free 30-day trial of the company’s market-leading Singularity Control offering, access to expert advice, and implementation and guidance support, the programme empowers SMBs to secure their business with ease.

SentinelOne provides more coverage for laptops, desktops, mobile devices, and server operating systems than any other provider on the market. Through the new programme, the company is making it easier for SMBs to access this coverage and unleash the power of leading AI-security solutions to secure their operations.

SentinelOne’s Singularity platform leads the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise, providing 100 percent detection and #1 Real-World Protection. For three consecutive years, the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. And customers attest to the benefits of the AI-powered Singularity platform, naming SentinelOne as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report and providing a 95 percent recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights.

As noted in a G2 review by Jay Liang, a systems administrator with a mid-market company, “SentinelOne is a strong end-point protection solution that can provide day-to-day protections for end-user workstations and servers. SentinelOne provided us extra protection against ransomware attacks where some up-to-date data may be without backup and a centralised management portal where we can find everything we need from managing end-points to visibility of threats, reports, etc.”

According to Jason Parker, also with a mid-market enterprise, “SentinelOne is the best EDR we have used by far. It constantly updates without intervention and scans attached drives and computers when files are downloaded automatically. Onboarding walks you step-by-step to get set up and use the portal quickly and efficiently, and support is always available.”

As part of the programme launched today, SMBs can:

Try Singularity Control free for 30 days

Easily get on board with support from some of the best cybersecurity providers in the industry, including SentinelOne’s extensive network of managed security service providers, value-added resellers, and software distributors.

Engage with real-world experts who know how security works and learn how to protect their business from today’s complex threats and keep their business running smoothly.

SentinelOne has a well-established and proven model for serving SMBs. The Singularity platform is easy to deploy across multiple sites, and its market-leading AI capabilities eliminate the need for manual threat detection and hunting, enabling partners to build services and serve more customers more effectively.