Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

SentinelOne forges security alliance with Google Cloud

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne is proud to be a preferred endpoint vendor for Mandiant’s Incident Response and Managed Defence services.

Building on this strong partnership, SentinelOne and Google Cloud are now enhancing their collaboration to enable stronger enterprise cyber defence. By integrating SentinelOne’s advanced AI-driven autonomous endpoint protection with Google Cloud’s extensive threat intelligence, the strategic partnership enables customers to strengthen their security posture.

Today’s announcement marks a new phase of the strategic partnership between SentinelOne and Google Cloud. Building on the success of this initial integration, the companies will jointly share telemetry data to provide the most comprehensive security insights, empowering organisations to harden their posture and protect against the latest threats. SentinelOne will also use this data with Google Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash models to further enhance the autonomous capabilities of its Purpl e AI and Singularity platform.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 