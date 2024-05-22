Rechercher
SentinelOne Awarded Best Workplaces in Technology in the GCC 2024 by Great Place to Work

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology in the GCC by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. The company was named to the 2024 list, which spotlights technology organizations across the GCC that ensure their employees feel secure, engaged, and appreciated, and called out for its commitment to innovation, teamwork, and career development.

Evaluating companies across criteria such as trust, pride, credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie, Great Place to Work is a globally acknowledged benchmark of outstanding workplace culture.

The Best Workplaces in Technology in the GCC 2024 Award is the latest accolade that SentinelOne has received from Great Place to Work this year. The company was also among the Best Workplaces in Technology in Australia announced last week.


