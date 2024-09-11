SentinelOne appoints Barbara Larson as Chief Financial Officer

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the appointment of Barbara Larson as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms Larson will oversee all aspects of the company’s global financial operations, including FP&A, accounting, tax and treasury, investor relations and internal audit. Dave Bernhardt will remain as an advisor through the end of th e calendar year to ensure a smooth transition.

Drawing upon more than 25 years of SaaS experience in financial operations management and leadership, Ms Larson will support SentinelOne’s extraordinary growth path in the cybersecurity market as the company enters the next chapter of growth and profitability at scale.

Ms Larson joins SentinelOne with deep operational experience, having held various finance leadership roles scaling dynamic, high-growth public software companies. Most recently, Ms Larson was the Chief Financial Officer at Workday, where she saw the business scale to $6 billion in annualised revenues with 20% non-GAAP operating margins. She was responsible for the company’s overall finance and accounting functions, internal audit, tax and treasury, and investor relations, in addition to advising on Workday business strategy and product development. Prior to Workday, Ms Larson held financial leadership roles at VMware, TIBCO Software and Symantec.

SentinelOne continues to lead the cybersecurity industry in terms of technology, revenue growth, and margin expansion. As the world’s leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organisations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments— trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™.