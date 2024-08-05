SentinelOne announced a series of groundbreaking innovations to the Singularity Platform

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced a series of groundbreaking innovations to the Singularity Platform that leverage the industry’s most advanced generative AI technology, major new advancements delivered on a unified agent, and leading data insights to supercharge threat prevention, detection and response and empower customers to secure their operations from end-to-end in a simple, unified way.

One platform. One agent. One console. One data lake.

Built atop the industry’s most performant data lake, SentinelOne’s fully integrated Singularity platform unifies AI-powered technology with expert insights and third-party data to protect every endpoint, identity, and cloud workload.

New natural language alert summaries and alert query support with Purple AI

Seamlessly embedded throughout the Singularity Operations Centre, Purple AI, the first AI security analyst, now provides natural language alert summaries – including alerts from third party vendors who may themselves require their own portals – so analysts can easily view and understand the details of their alerts across their environment. Analysts can further query alert information using natural language to get information such as total reported alerts, unassigned critical alerts, and more and get quick answers right within their investigation notebooks.

Continued innovation in cloud security with Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Available on the Singularity Platform as part of Singularity Cloud Native Security, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) helps organisations manage and control access rights to cloud resources. With this innovation, customers can leverage the leading cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) to detect risky and over-privileged human and machine identities, pinpoint toxic permission combinations and curtail risk from privilege escalations with greater speed and efficiency. With out-of-the-box detection content created by the SentinelOne Research team, security analysts are equipped to immediately deploy pre-built, advanced detections in their environments, saving time and resources.

Unified agent and expanded capabilities for endpoint & identity protection

SentinelOne provides visibility and alerting with simplified installation, deployment, and management of a single agent across endpoint security and identity use cases to enforce all security policies without the need for any additional infrastructure. With new, built-in deception features, the unified agent provides real-time, fake credentials to attackers when passwords are extracted and raises endpoint protection levels. Critically, with SentinelOne’s Live Security Updates, endpoint protections can be updated faster than the pace of attacker innovation, helping organisations to safely stop the latest attacks with customer change control, rigorous testing procedures, and safeguards to ensure full, uninterrupted business continuity. Additionally, to further prevent identity-based risks, SentinelOne announced a new compromised credential protection feature that constantly monitors the dark web for security breaches related to third-party vendors, in addition to checking for weak or banned passwords uploaded by customers.

Extended Security Posture Management (xSPM)

A new capability delivered as part of the Singularity Platform, xSPM provides real-time insights into vulnerability and misconfiguration that security teams can use to drive enterprise-wide visibility and control across cloud, endpoint, identity, and third-party risk. Intelligent scoring and contextual assessment ensure teams effectively prioritise risk, with integrated guidance and native remediation, to accelerate decision-making and improve security posture.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform leads the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise, providing 100 percent detection and #1 Real-World Protection. For three consecutive years, the company has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms and was ranked number one in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Customers attest to the benefits of the platform, naming SentinelOne as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report and providing a 95 percent recommendation rate on Gartner Peer Insights.