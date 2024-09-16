SentinelOne and Lenovo collaborate to protect Lenovo PCs with embedded AI security

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne and Lenovo announced a multi-year collaboration to bring AI-powered endpoint security to millions of Lenovo devices across the globe. Lenovo will include SentinelOne’s industry-leading Singularity Platform and generative AI capabilities (Purple AI) in new PC shipments, as well as offer upgrades to existing customers to expand its ThinkShield security portfolio and autonomously protect devices from modern attacks.

Lenovo is a leading enterprise PC vendor that sells tens of millions of devices annually. The new agreement between the long-time strategic partners is designed to significantly increase the number of Lenovo devices that ship with SentinelOne’s AI-powered security and will benefit from Lenovo’s broad global sales and partner network. As a result, Lenovo’s direct sales team and channel partners can provide cutting edge, built-in security to businesses of all sizes.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Lenovo will also build a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service using AI and EDR capabilities from SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform as its foundation.

SentinelOne’s solutions are available and in use by Lenovo customers today.