Semperis Secures $125 Million in Growth Financing

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Semperis announced it secured $125 Million in growth financing from J. P. Morgan and Hercules Capital. Following a $200 million Series C round in 2022 led by KKR, the new $125 million growth financing enables Semperis to further invest in product innovation and support a rapidly expanding global customer base.

Recognised on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list for four consecutive years, Semperis is consistently outperforming its industry peers. With a focus on cyber resilience, Semperis provides the industry’s most comprehensive identity system defence platform, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world, to dramatically reduce the success rate of ransomware and other destructive attacks. Forrester’s 2024 Total Economic Impact™ Report of Semperis details the potential millions of dollars in savings for enterprises after deploying Semperis, cutting downtime by 90 percent, spending 40 percent less time manually monitoring for threats, and decreasing overall cyber risk pre, during, and post-attack.

In addition to the growth financing, Semperis added three new executives to its C-suite, each with first-hand cybersecurity IPO and public company experience:

• Jeff Bray, Chief Financial Officer, has led finance teams at cybersecurity vendors in the public and private markets, including Rapid7, Imprivata and Invicti Security, helping them grow into scalable software businesses. Bray has been involved in multiple acquisitions and has managed more than $1 billion in capital markets transactions.

• Mike DeGaetano, Chief Revenue Officer, began his sales leadership career at Symantec and subsequently led high-performing teams at RSA, Zscaler pre- and post-IPO, Forcepoint and most recently at Broadcom where, as Global Head of Sales, he was responsible for establishing the cybersecurity sales team following the Symantec acquisition.

• Annabel Lewis, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, has 20 years of cybersecurity and tech industry experience, including multiple mergers, acquisitions, IPO initiatives and international expansion. Annabel held executive positions at Trustwave, Singtel and Onapsis and was responsible for legal, compliance, corporate information security, audit, strategic partnerships, and business development.

"As CISOs shift their focus towards securing and building resiliency into their identity infrastructure, we see enormous demand for specialised hybrid AD and Entra ID protection,” said Semperis CFO Jeff Bray. “Semperis, with new support from J.P. Morgan and Hercules Capital, and our existing team of worldclass backers, KKR, Insight Partners, Ten Eleven Partners, Paladin, Advocate Health and others, will continue to drive innovations to disrupt cyberattacks. The growth financing complements an already strong balance sheet, allowing Semperis to accelerate the investment in R&D and expand our global footprint to meet market demand.”