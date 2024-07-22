Semperis Names Former Optiv CTO Todd Weber VP of Professional Services

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Semperis announced the appointment of Todd Weber as Vice President of Professional Services. Weber will help the company drive new revenue through service offerings, build and maintain client relationships, and develop and execute the company’s professional services, including Breach Preparedness & Response, Technical Delivery and Active Directory Migration. Weber has more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity professional services, technology development and integration, business strategy and venture investing. He has worked with many of the largest companies in the world, developing and deploying information security technologies and architectures.

Prior to Semperis, Weber was an Operating Partner and CTO at Ten Eleven Ventures, where he worked on both the deal and operating teams, investing and enabling portfolio companies. He previously served as CTO at Optiv, where he led technology strategy, research and development, and integration for the largest pure cybersecurity service integrator in the world. Weber has also held director-level positions in both networking and security with ACS, BlueStar Solutions and Halliburton. He holds a B.S. from Virginia Tech.

Weber’s hiring comes at a time of continued momentum for Semperis. The company recently announced $125 million in growth financing from J. P. Morgan and Hercules Capital, to further invest in product innovation and to support a rapidly expanding global customer base. In addition, Inc. Magazine named Semperis to its 2024 Best Workplaces list, CRN named Semperis one of its “10 Hot Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2024” and Fortune Magazine named Semperis to its 2024 Cyber 60 list of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies.