Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Semperis Launches Delegation Manager to Reduce Risky Identity System Account Permissions Frequently Exploited by Cyberattackers

June 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Semperis Delegation Manager helps IT teams easily enforce a security-first identity system delegation model to reduce over-privileged accounts and excessive access rights, accelerate remediation of risky access rights, and improve agility in responding to user access needs

Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the release of Delegation Manager, an Active Directory (AD) rights management solution that allows granular control of permissions to specific groups, saving time for IT teams tasked with access control while closing security gaps that cyberattackers routinely exploit.

CISA cites various forms of risky access rights in its list of top AD misconfigurations that lead to cyberattacks, including bypass of system access controls, improper separation of user and administrative privileges, and insufficient ACLs on network shares and services. Delegation Manager provides a layer of role-based access control on AD that helps organisations easily implement a secure delegation model to simplify policy management, access management, and security automation, including:

 Creating and managing policies to securely delegate administrative privileges
 Monitoring user-initiated directory security changes
 Reinforcing policy compliance through seamless directory reapplication
 Controlling access rights with a built-in policy wizard
 Seamlessly importing preconfigured delegation permissions
 Seeing a clear visualisation of policy application
 Quickly identifying users with directory permissions

Delegation Manager builds on Semperis’ identity resilience platform, which provides comprehensive threat prevention, detection, and response solutions before, during, and after an identity-related cyberattack.


See previous articles

    












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 