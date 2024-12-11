Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Sandy Climan, to its Advisory Board

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, to its Advisory Board. A distinguished Hollywood figure, his extensive expertise includes executive leadership roles at Universal Studios, MGM, and Creative Artists Agency, cementing his reputation as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. He has represented A-list stars including Robert DeNiro, Robert Redford, Kevin Costner, and others. His production credits include “The Aviator,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and “U23D,” the first digital live-action 3D concert film. Beyond his accomplished Hollywood career, Climan is widely regarded as a media visionary, leveraging his experience as an investor, producer, and advisor to connect Hollywood, Silicon Valley, the financial industry, and global corporations.

Climan joins SecurityScorecard’s advisory board at a pivotal moment as the company takes the industry from security ratings to Supply Chain Detection and Response (SCDR). The company’s shift to SCDR reflects the evolving needs of cybersecurity practitioners and the growing threat emanating from third-party suppliers/vendors, and ecosystem business partners.


See previous articles

    

See next articles












Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 