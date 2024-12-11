SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Sandy Climan, to its Advisory Board

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

SecurityScorecard announced the appointment of Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures, to its Advisory Board. A distinguished Hollywood figure, his extensive expertise includes executive leadership roles at Universal Studios, MGM, and Creative Artists Agency, cementing his reputation as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry. He has represented A-list stars including Robert DeNiro, Robert Redford, Kevin Costner, and others. His production credits include “The Aviator,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and “U23D,” the first digital live-action 3D concert film. Beyond his accomplished Hollywood career, Climan is widely regarded as a media visionary, leveraging his experience as an investor, producer, and advisor to connect Hollywood, Silicon Valley, the financial industry, and global corporations.