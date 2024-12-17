SecurityHQ Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Middle East MDR

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

What is the IDC MarketScape, and What Does Being a Leader Mean?

This IDC MarketScape study presents a vendor assessment of MDR service providers in the Middle East. The IDC MarketScape model evaluated 18 Middle East MDR service providers with operations and customers worldwide. Providers’ current capabilities and future strategies for delivering MDR services to customers worldwide were measured.

"Organizations are increasingly seeking MDR services to reduce false positives and enhance threat detection, investigation, and response. Over the next three years, MDR is expected to be the fastest-growing security service in the Middle East, with offerings evolving to include pre-breach assessments and security posture advisories. The value of MDR lies in its ability to understand business-driven requirements, consume relevant data, and deliver actionable insights that align with both technical and business needs." - Shilpi Handa, Associate Director of Cybersecurity, IDC

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “The SHQ Response Platform offers SecurityHQ a competitive edge and is backed by a globally distributed SOC infrastructure and a diverse pool of skilled professionals. Given its experience operating SOCs across the Americas, Asia, and other regions, SecurityHQ can leverage global insights and expertise to enhance its security services. This allows the company to address regional challenges and tailor solutions to meet the specific needs of each location.”

The report went on to say, “SecurityHQ is well suited to entities seeking transparency and active involvement in MDR service delivery. The company’s collaborative approach ensures that customers participate throughout the MDR delivery process. Additionally, SecurityHQ’s global presence and expertise make it a strong choice for customers with global operations. The firm can offer tailored solutions that meet specific requirements.”