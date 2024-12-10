SecurityHQ Partners with Alchemy CyberDefence

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Alchemy CyberDefence Inc., a global provider of advanced software solutions, brings a new standard of simplicity and innovation to enterprises worldwide. Operating across the US, EMEA, and APJ regions, the company empowers organizations with unmatched visibility and optimization of their cloud and on-premise environments. By addressing the complexity of modern IT landscapes, Alchemy CyberDefence, helps businesses streamline operations, ensure compliance, and achieve peak efficiency, unlocking their full potential in a dynamic digital era.

Indi Siriniwasa, Chief Executive Officer of Alchemy CyberDefence, shared his vision for the partnership: ’Partnering with SecurityHQ marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with unparalleled visibility and operational clarity. Together, we are establishing a robust framework that not only protects critical assets but also enhances efficiency and enables organizations to succeed in a dynamic digital world. By combining Alchemy CyberDefence’s leadership in visibility and optimization with SecurityHQ’s expertise in proactive threat detection and rapid response, we are setting a new standard for cybersecurity excellence.’