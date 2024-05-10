Security Expert Discusses: Anti-Ransomware Day 2024

May 2024 by Experts

According to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, ransomware was a top threat across 92% of industries, and roughly one-third of all breaches involved ransomware or some other extortion technique.

We’re only five months into 2024, but incidents like the Optum and Change Healthcare ransomware attacks have already set a bad tone for the year.

It’s time for security professionals to start taking more proactive steps toward anti-ransomware measures, and I thought you might be interested in expert advice from a security leader as Anti-Ransomware Day approaches on May 12.

Marlena Herrera, Director, Customer Success, Protegrity

“Protecting data from ransomware threats remains a top concern for CISOs and cybersecurity experts. Ransomware’s impact isn’t a matter of "if" but "when" for organizations, as recent breaches across healthcare, government, and finance sectors have demonstrated. Business leaders must prioritize safeguarding sensitive data.

Creating a robust defense against ransomware involves leveraging encryption and tokenization, ensuring continuous security and peace of mind that encrypted data stays safe even if compromised. Cybersecurity professionals must regularly evaluate their data protection strategies to ensure they adhere to the strictest security standards in the fight against ransomware.

This Anti-Ransomware Day, it’s crucial to remember that simply relying on prevention, detection, backup, and recovery isn’t sufficient to defend against ransomware attacks; prioritizing data security is key.”